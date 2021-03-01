WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Postal Service announced today the Garden Beauty Forever stamps are available for purchase. The stamps are being sold at Post Office locations nationwide and online at usps.com/shopstamps.

These stamps celebrate America’s love of flowers and gardens with 10 new stamp designs in a booklet of 20. The stamps include a pink flowering dogwood; a rose-pink and white tulip; an allium, or ornamental onion; a pink and white Asiatic lily; a magenta dahlia; a yellow and pink American lotus; a pink moth orchid with mottled petals; a pink and white sacred lotus; an orange and yellow tulip; and a yellow moth orchid with a pink center.

Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamps and photographer Allen Rokach took the photos that grace the stamps.

A pictorial postmark of the designated first-day-of-issue city, Bloomfield, IN, is available at usps.com/shopstamps.

