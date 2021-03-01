ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that more than 40% of Marylanders ages 65 and older have now received COVID-19 vaccines.

“We continue to follow the science and make vaccinating older Marylanders one of our highest priorities as we work to ensure equitable access to vaccines,” said Governor Hogan. “This will continue to be a long process, but we anticipate more supply coming that will help us increase this pace even further. I want to thank all of the vaccinators—the Maryland Department of Health, the first responders, the Maryland National Guard, our hospitals, local health departments, and pharmacies—working around the clock to get shots into arms.”

Also today, the state is averaging a new record of 35,072 shots per day. Overall, Maryland providers have now administered 1,322,588 COVID-vaccines, and 95.6% of all first doses received from the federal government.

Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

