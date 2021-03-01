ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (3-5) fell this evening in their last game of the season to Neumann University (1-2). The final score was 74-52 in the Knights’ favor.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – 52, Neumann University – 74

How it Happened

Rachel Manning and Caitlin Mays shined offensively for the Seahawks with four points total each in the first quarter. The Seahawks’ best scoring run started with Emmey German sinking a lay-up from inside the paint. Caitlin Mays tied up the game from inside the paint bringing the score to 6-6. Neumann University went on a five-point scoring run late in the quarter bringing the game to 16-10 entering the second quarter.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Mays led the team in point this evening with 14 total. Stamper was good for second in points with 12 total. German-led the team in assists with three total.

Manning contributed defensively with four steals total. Amira Whitaker proved to be a defensive asset with ten defensive rebounds.

proved to be a defensive asset with ten defensive rebounds. Terea Hunt led in points for the Knights with 22 total.

