NORFOLK, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team traveled to Norfolk State University to take on the Division I member Spartans in an exhibition contest on Sunday (Feb. 28) afternoon. The Seahawks fell 72-51 to conclude their season.

St. Mary’s College – 51, Norfolk State – 72

How It Happened

The Seahawks never held the lead against the Division I foe and fell behind early, 7-0. St. Mary’s College immediately cut the Trojan lead to one with back-to-back three-pointers from Olumide Lewis and Daryn Alexander . Another three-ball from Alexander trimmed the Trojan lead to five at the 8:19 mark, but three minutes later, Norfolk State strung together a nine-point run, their largest of the half, to pull ahead of the Seahawks by 14. The Seahawks couldn’t cut into the lead any further and headed into halftime trailing 35-22.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Henry led the Seahawks on the offensive end of the floor with 24 points. Alexander also finished the night in double-digits with 10 points. Lewis dished out a team-best four steals.

Alexander and Albert Scott led the Seahawks on the glass with five rebounds each. Defensively, Elijah Crawford recorded the Seahawks lone block, while Lewis collected a team-high two steals.

