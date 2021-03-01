On February 28 at 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on Crain Highway when for unknown reasons the truck left the roadway, went over a curb and struck a light pole, signs, and a marked police car which was parked and unoccupied in a nearby parking lot of a business.

The driver, who had been ejected from the truck, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger in the truck, a 41-year-old man from Temple Hills, was not injured and was able to flag down a passerby to call 9-1-1. The driver was later identified as Luis Roberto Flores Guerrero, 35, of Temple Hills.

PFC D. Walker of the Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.

