ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team hosted the visiting Marymount University Saints on Saturday (Feb. 27) afternoon in an exhibition contest. Before the game, the Seahawks honored their lone senior Albert Scott , and Scott went on to finish the game with a double-double, recording 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Seahawks fell to the Saints by a final score of 82-76.

St. Mary’s College – 76, Marymount – 82

How It Happened

The Saints tallied the first four points of the contest to take the lead and would never give it up for the remainder of the game. Trailing 9-4, the Seahawks went on a four-point run, their best of the first half, to cut the Saint lead to one. Daryn Alexander started the run with a made jumper and Olumide Lewis finished it with a layup.

After a made three-pointer from Darian Callaway to bring the score to 28-27 in favor of Marymount, the Saints used a five-point run, their best of the opening half, to extend their lead to six at the 5:19 mark. Minutes later, a made layup from Scott brought the Seahawks within two-points of the lead, but Marymount finished the half strong by recording the final five points of the half to take a 40-33 lead over the Seahawks at halftime.

The Seahawks trailed the Saints 52-46 at the 13:43 mark of the second half, but knocked down six consecutive points to even the game at 52-52. Lewis, Scott, and Alexander all scored during the run. Marymount responded by retaking the lead and the Seahawks once again tied the score 57-57 with 11 minutes remaining in regulation.

Marymount used a 10-point run at the 5:09 mark to grab a 12-point advantage which was their largest of the game. St. Mary’s College continued to compete as they rattled off a 10-point run themselves at the 3:01 mark to trim the Saint lead to four. However, that’s the closest the Seahawks would get to lead as the Saints continued to hit timely shots to secure the victory.

Inside the Box Score

Alexander led the Seahawks on the offensive end with 18 points and added nine rebounds. As mentioned, Scott finished the night with a double-double, recording 16 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Micah Henry and Gary Grant tallied 15 points each, respectively.

Defensively, Scott led the Seahawks with four blocks, while Alexander and Henry collected a team-best two steals each.

Foey Stern led the Saints with 15 points and nine rebounds.

