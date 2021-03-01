Artwork by visiting Instructor and SMCM art alumna Katia Meisinger is included in the online exhibition Red at the Colors of Humanity Art Gallery during the month of February. The piece, “Red Room,” was included in Meisinger’s 2019 senior exhibition at SMCM’s Boyden Gallery.

Artists from around the world were called to submit their work. There were 225 accepted entries and they came from 22 different states in the USA, as well as 19 other countries: Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Spain, and Ukraine.

A variety of styles and mediums were entered, including but not limited to acrylic, colored pencil, digital, mixed media, mosaic, oil, pastel, pen/ink, photography, printmaking, tempera, and watercolor. 10 percent of all entry fees from this show were donated to the Red Cross.

