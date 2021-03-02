The Charles County Department of Health’s highest priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to keep its citizens safe and healthy, especially those who are most vulnerable and residing in nursing homes. The Charles County Department of Health is working closely with all of the local nursing homes to achieve safe and effective infection prevention.

The Charles County Department of Health recognizes the importance of visitation with loved ones as a vital component to the physical, emotional, and social well-being of those who reside in nursing homes. In order to maintain strong and effective mitigation tactics for the prevention of COVID-19, the Charles County Department of Health continues to recommend that facilities require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to any indoor visitation with residents.

Please keep in mind that indoor visitation is only permitted for facilities that have not had any positive cases within 14 days. Outdoor visits remain the preferred method for visitation, weather permitting, and only for residents who are not positive or suspected of current COVID-19 infection. Please help us keep this vulnerable population as safe and healthy as possible.

