UPDATE 7:22 p.m.- The Southern Maryland Chronicle has spoken to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Kristine Leitch. Ms. Leitch states the Calvert Special Operations breached the barricaded home a short time ago and a deceased female was located. Ms. Leitch states that the female died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police are continuing their investigation and we will update as soon as more details are released.

Dunkirk, MD-(5:49 p.m.) Calvert County Police are currently on the scene of an active barricade situation in the area of Brickhouse Road and Diantha Court in Dunkirk, MD. This is reported to be in response to a separate shooting investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office closed the area at approximately 5 p.m.

This is a developing story…

