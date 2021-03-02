Meet Peach who’s ready to meet his new family. Peach is a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 5 years old. He weighs about 49.1 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and chipped upon adoption.

Peach is such a character one of his favorite things are cuddling in blankets, carrying his toy around like a baby, and getting butt scratches while he sits on your lap.

Peach is such a cutie; he just wants to be a member of a family who will love and cherish him for the rest of his life. Is that you?

Peach did GREAT on his Shelter Assessment:

Hands on – he accepts contact with tester, no issues.

Food – Lifts, no signs of food aggression or issues.

Dog on Dog – Curious of other dogs, no growling or bad behavior towards tester dog.

Make an appointment today and find out more about our beautiful Peach.

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

