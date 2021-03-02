Waldorf, MD(6:30 a.m.)- Early this morning at approximately 1:30 a.m., multiple suspects broke into Fred’s Outdoors and Gun Store on the 2800 Block of Crain Highway.

Police are currently at the scene. Police say the suspects used a pick-up truck to break through several layers of security. At this time it appears that at least 10 firearms were taken. It is being reported that multiple firearms were taken. Police say no one was inside the store at the time of the burglary and no one was injured.

Police will release more information soon. Anyone with information should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411- TIPS. Cash reward being offered for arrest of suspect.

This is a developing story…

Like this: Like Loading...