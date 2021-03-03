The Board of Education’s next regular meeting is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9. The Board will meet in person at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The Starkey Building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata. The meeting will stream live on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website, www.ccboe.com, and air on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon Fios Channel 12. CCPS will rebroadcast the meeting as well as post it on CCPSTV under the Board meeting menu at ccboe.com.

The public forum for this meeting is in person. No virtual format will be offered. Interested speakers must register in advance using the form linked here. The deadline to register is 12 p.m., Monday, March 8. Late registrations will not be accepted. Speakers must arrive by 5:45 p.m., follow social distancing guidelines provided by staff, and wear a face mask. Speakers should not attend if they are feeling ill. Registered speakers will receive additional information by email.

The following is a tentative meeting agenda and subject to change.

Executive session – 11:30 a.m.

Call to order – 1 p.m.

Superintendent’s update to the Board

Reports of officers/boards/committees

Board Member correspondence

Education Association of Charles County (EACC) update

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) update

Student Board Member update

Three-year-plan for addressing disrupted learning

Athletics update

Student representation on committees’ resolution

Project status update

Construction projects at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and Eva Turner Elementary School

Legislative update

Unfinished business

New business and future agenda items

New business Suspension of Board policies

Future agenda items

Virtual recognition – 4:30 p.m.

Resolutions: Month of the Young Child and National Student Leadership Week

Students

Employees

Building Services staff

Public forum – 6 p.m.

Preregistered speakers only

Action items

Minutes

Personnel

Adjournment

Like this: Like Loading...