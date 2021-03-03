Beginning Monday, March 22, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will implement the following changes to its mobile meals and curbside meal distribution programs. The changes accommodate the reopening of schools for Phase 2 in-person instruction on March 22. Students returning for Phase 2 in person attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meal program changes

Friday, March 19, is the final day for morning curbside meal hours of 7 to 8 a.m.

Friday, March 19, is the final day for all curbside meal service at Malcolm Elementary School.



Starting March 22, curbside distribution sites will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Service continues at the 16 locations listed below.

Henry E. Lackey High School; La Plata High School; Maurice J. McDonough High School; North Point High School; St. Charles High School; Thomas Stone High School; Westlake High School; Mattawoman Middle School; Milton M. Somers Middle School; Piccowaxen Middle School; Billingsley Elementary School; Indian Head Elementary School; Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School; Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School; J.C. Parks Elementary School; and J.P. Ryon Elementary School.



The CCPS mobile meals program will continue at designated stops Monday through Friday. A route list is posted at www.ccboe.com/freemeals .



. Students returning on March 22 to in-person instruction will be offered free daily meal bags, including a breakfast bag and a lunch bag. Students will also be offered a free take-home meal bag with dinner and a snack. All meal bags provided to students attending school in-person include the same items handed out at curbside meal sites and on mobile meal routes. Menus are posted at www.ccboe.com/freemeals .



. Families of students attending school in person can pick up meals on Wednesdays or an extra meal bag for the weekend on Fridays at curbside sites or mobile routes.



Families will be offered extra meal bags on Fridays at both curbside and mobile meal sites.



Meal sites and mobile meal routes are closed from April 2 through April 9 for spring break. Families will be offered two additional meal bags on Thursday, April 1. Meal service resumes Monday, April 12.

Like this: Like Loading...