Prince Frederick, MD – Dr. Jean Fleming has decided to retire from her position as Executive Director of Calvert Hospice. She will be staying on through June when she and her husband, Rich, will be moving back to New Mexico.

Jean began as the Interim Executive Director of Calvert Hospice in October of 2015 and was hired permanently in February of 2016. “These past five-plus years have been the experience of a lifetime,” she stated. “I have been privileged and honored to work with the incredible staff of Calvert Hospice and to be just a small part of this agency’s history. I am so very grateful to the community for their generous support and trust in us, and I have truly enjoyed making many friends with whom I hope to stay in touch over the coming years.”

The Board of Directors is committed to implementing a transition plan that allows for a smooth transition of leadership and ensures the outstanding continuity of care for which Calvert Hospice is known.

