Tuesday, March 02 2021: Writers By the Bay https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4854148 7:30pm-9:00pm. Looking for a writers’ group? All writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique & camaraderie. Please email pfwriter@comcast.net or DACwriter@verizon.net to receive the link to join the meeting. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 03 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783286. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 03 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4746007 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 03 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783332. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 03 2021: Book Discussion (Lotus Kitchen). “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4660380. 6:00pm-8:00pm. Join us this month to discuss “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid. Hosted by Calvert Library Southern Branch and Lotus Kitchen, via Zoom. Please register to receive an emailed link to the discussion. The even begins at 6:30 p.m., but you may log in as early as 6:00 p.m. to chat. Registration closes at 6p.m. the day before the event. Zoom http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 04 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday . https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4905533. 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. Register for the invitation to join our Discord server if you haven’t already done so. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 04 2021: Pints and Private Eyes Book Discussion (Zoom). A Study in Charlotte by Brittany Cavallaro. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4900864. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Have you always longed to drink beer and talk detective books with a librarian? Pints and Private Eyes is a book group for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction. We are currently meeting online on the first Thursday of the month from 7 – 8pm. Register for the link! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, March 05 2021: Zoom Sandbox & Training (Zoom) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4903805. 11:00am-12:00pm. Interested in beefing up your Zoom hosting confidence? Join us for a training/sandbox in Zoom Meeting! Please register to receive a Zoom link an hour before the event. We’ll do some screen-sharing of settings and tools and then take turns as host to play with the tools in our group setting. If you have questions about Webinar, we can talk about that as well and decide if we need an additional sandbox for that. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, March 05 2021: JobSource Mobile Career Center https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4757875. 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. NEW LOCATION:Rod & Reel Parking Lot4160 Mears Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732 This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audio visual and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Rod & Reel Parking Lot 4160 Mears Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732 410-257-2411. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, March 08 2021: It’s Elementary! https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4774691. 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel. Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, March 08 2021: JobSource Mobile Career Center . https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4799647 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audio visual and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Calvert Library Fairview Branch, Rt. 4 and Chaneyville Road, Owings, 410-257-2101. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, March 09 2021: Storytime Online . https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4774720. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. You can find all our Storytime Online presentations on Calvert Library’s Facebook and YouTube. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, March 09 2021: Clarifying the Confusion about Different Cooking Oils: (Teleconference). https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4843211. 6:30pm-7:30pm. Coconut, olive, vegetable, sunflower oil–oh my! Confused about which type of oil to buy? Join Lisa McCoy to learn about the different types of cooking oils and how to select one that is healthy. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 10 2021: MD DOL Veterans Program Outreach (Online). https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4851159. 11:00am-12:00pm. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program, will be taking appointments via phone, Zoom, or Google Meets app to meet with veterans seeking employment. Register and you will be contacted to schedule a meeting date and time from 10:00am-12:00pm on the second and fourth Wednesday’s of every month. By registering, you are agreeing that your contact information will be shared with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center (AJC). For additional information contact:Shirley Garner, 443-699-5120. shirley.garner@maryland.gov. Raymond Newby, 443-699-4468. Raymond.newby@maryland.gov. George Hawley, 410-241-7586. George.hawley@maryland.gov http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 10 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783287. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 10 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4746008. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 10 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783333. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 10 2021: JobSource Mobile Career Center. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4799767 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audio visual and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 10 2021: Dungeons & Dragons for Adults. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4930449. 6:00pm-9:00pm. Come have fun with D&D on Zoom and Roll20, a role playing game for adults of all experience levels. Registration required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 10 2021: Sharing the Burden: Women Coders During World War II brought to you by Anne Arundel County Public Library. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4883253. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Women played a large, but rarely told, role in WWII cryptology. College women were recruited from math departments at colleges around the country to learn cryptanalysis. Thousands of other women joining the Army and Navy were assigned to code work operating machines that broke enemy codes or transmitting coded messages to Washington. This is their story. This virtual program is presented in partnership with the National Cryptologic Museum. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 11 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4905534. 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. Register for the invitation to join our Discord server if you haven’t already done so. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 11 2021: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support (Zoom). https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4896182. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Facilitated by Jeannette Findley & JC Hooker. The link to participate in this Zoom meeting will be emailed to all registrants an hour before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, March 13 2021: Poets’ Circle. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/3757222. 9:00am-11:00am. Beginner or big-time, confident or compulsive, stuck or star-lit! All are welcome. Expect a friendly session of discussion editing and support. Bring 5 copies of what you want to work on or just yourself. Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, March 13 2021: Poets’ Circle (Online). https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4782065. 9:00am-10:00am. Beginner or big-time, confident or compulsive, stuck or star-lit! All are welcome. Expect a friendly session of discussion, editing and support. Register to receive a link to participate an hour before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, March 13 2021: Advocating for Our Loved Ones and Ourselves (Zoom): Presentation plus Q&A/Discussion. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4806944. 10:00am-12:00pm. Join Loretta Woodward Veney, healthcare advocate expert, as she speaks about the following topics: what it means to be an advocate, best practices for advocating for others and ourselves, seeking and finding the help you need, preparing for medical appointments, planning for emergencies, what to do when things go wrong, and defining the role of an Ombudsman. Panel discussion to follow. Additional panelists: Dr. Michelle Folsom Elder, Department of Health and Liz Chandlee, patient advocate from CalvertHealth. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, March 13 2021: Irish Dancing. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4101348. 3:00pm-4:30pm. Join us for performances by the O’Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance! Calvert Library Fairview Branch, Rt. 4 and Chaneyville Road, Owings, 410-257-2101. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, March 15 2021: It’s Elementary! https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4774692. 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, March 16 2021: Storytime Online. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4774721. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. You can find all our Storytime Online presentations on Calvert Library’s Facebook and YouTube. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, March 16 2021: Online Book Discussion (ZOOM). The Truths We Hold: An American Journey by Kamala Harris. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4835497. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join us this month on Zoom for an online discussion of “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris. Please register so we can email you the link to join the discussion. The link will come an hour before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 17 2021: Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop (Online): Resumes and Cover Letters. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4744533. 9:00am-11:00am. Offered by Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center, this is an interactive workshop for resume and cover letter writing help. Looking for a job, or a better job? Don’t miss this free class.Registration closes one day before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 17 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783288. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 17 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults . https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4746009. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 17 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens . https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783334. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 17 2021: Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop (Online): Professional Interview Skills. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4744612. 1:00pm-3:00pm. Hone your interview skills with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center! Interactive workshop with mock interviews and advice for in-person as well as virtual meetings. Registration ends one day prior to the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 17 2021: Book Discussion (Zoom): The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4729700. 2:00pm-3:30pm. Join us for a lively discussion about The Dutch House by Ann Patchett!. Register for the discussion and you will receive a link to the zoom event prior to the discussion. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 18 2021: Wild Women of Maryland: Grit and Gumption in the Free State: brought to you by Anne Arundel County Public Library. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4883288. 1:00pm-2:00pm. Daring women of Maryland made their mark on history as spies, would-be queens, and fiery suffragettes. From famous figures like Harriet Tubman to unsung heroines like “Lady Law” Violet Hill Whyte, author Lauren R. Silberman introduces Maryland’s most tenacious and adventurous women in this virtual program presented through Zoom webinar. This virtual program is presented in partnership with Historic London Town and Gardens. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 18 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4905535. 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. Register for the invitation to join our Discord server if you haven’t already done so. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 18 2021: TACOS Teen Advisory Council of Students. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4902227. 5:00pm-6:00pm. Teens! Calvert Library needs you! We want the library to be a safe space where teens can hang out and freely access books and information. We can’t do this in our buildings right now, but we still want to assist teens virtually. TACOS meets monthly to help us with our events and services. You can receive 1 Service Learning hour for each meeting. Register for the invite to our Discord server. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, March 19 2021: Writers By the Bay. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4854165. 7:30pm-9:00pm. Looking for a writers’ group? All writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique & camaraderie. Please email pfwriter@comcast.net or DACwriter@verizon.net. to receive the link to join the meeting. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, March 20 2021: Garden Smarter: Saving Pollinators in Your Yard. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4754038. 10:00am-11:30am. Join us on Zoom! Discover the plants, and what you can do to help bees, butterflies, and other pollinators in your yard. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, March 20 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – TEENS. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4930602. 2:00pm-5:00pm. Meet up the 3rd Saturday of each month and have fun with D&D. Players of all levels and interest welcome. Registration required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, March 22 2021: It’s Elementary!. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4774693. 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, March 22 2021: Monday Night Movie Musings (Zoom): I Am Not Your Negro. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4871260. 7:00pm-8:00pm. This month’s movie is: “I Am Not Your Negro”. It is available on HOOPLA through Calvert Library. Watch the movie prior to the Zoom event and join us for a lively discussion on Monday night. Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. Filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished, Remember This House. It is a journey into black history that connects the Civil Rights movement to #BlackLivesMatter. It questions black representation in Hollywood and beyond and examines the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, March 23 2021: Storytime Online. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4774722. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. You can find all our Storytime Online presentations on Calvert Library’s Facebook and YouTube. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, March 23 2021: Harriet Tubman and Harriet Beecher Stowe. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4810629. 7:00pm-8:30pm. Join us for a talk about both of these American icons with University of Maryland historian Dr. Richard Bell. ;So you’re the little lady who started this great war!; said President Abraham Lincoln in the fall of 1862 when he finally met Harriet Beecher Stowe. This ;little lady; was the author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin a roller-coaster anti-slavery novel that had become a huge best-seller after its publication in 1852. Lincoln and many other people at the time believed that Stowe’s novel had caused the Civil War by intensifying public sentiment against slavery in the North and by spurring a reactionary surge of proslavery feeling in the states that would later secede from the United States to form the Confederate States of America. But Lincoln might just have well have been talking to and about Harriet Tubman. Like Stowe, Tubman’s activism advanced the fight against slavery and edged this country closer to Civil War. As the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad, Tubman and her allies built an antislavery escape network that stretched from the bowels of the slave South all the way into British Canada. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, March 23 2021: Books & Toys Book Discussion: In Five Years by Rebecca Serle. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4921443. 8:00pm-9:00pm. Book discussion for Adults, play time for kids! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 24 2021: MD DOL Veterans Program Outreach (Online). https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4851160. 11:00am-12:00pm. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program will be taking appointments via phone, Zoom, or Google Meets app to meet with veterans seeking employment. Register and you will be contacted to schedule a meeting date and time from 10:00am-12:00pm on the second and fourth Wednesday’s of every month. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 24 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4746010. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 24 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783289. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 24 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783335. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 24 2021: Tween/Teen Board Game Night (Zoom). https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4893548. 5:00pm-6:30pm. Come join us for some games! We’ll have a variety to choose from such as Scategories, chess, and Codenames. All skill levels are welcome. You will receive an email with a Zoom meeting link an hour before the program starts. If you do not receive this email, be sure to check your spam folder. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 24 2021: Dungeons & Dragons for Adults. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4930588. 6:00pm-9:00pm. Come have fun with D&D via Zoom and Roll20, a role playing game for adults of all experience levels. Registration required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 25 2021: JobSource Mobile Career Center. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4804305. 10:00am-1:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audio visual and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Calvert Library Southern Branch, 13920 H. G. Trueman Road, Solomons, 410-326-5289. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 25 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4905536. 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. Register for the invitation to join our Discord server if you haven’t already done so. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, March 25 2021: Literary Bites: Brought to you by No Thyme to Cook. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4740519. 6:00pm-8:00pm. Do you love great books and fabulous food? Then you’ll want to join us each month as we read, discuss, and digest one of our favorite culinary novels. This month we’re reading Fever. Mary Beth Keane has written a spectacularly bold and intriguing novel about the woman known as “Typhoid Mary”, the first person in America identified as a healthy carrier of Typhoid Fever. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, March 27 2021: Garden Smarter: Rain Gardens. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4754039 10:00am-11:30am. Join us on Zoom! Learn how to hold and soak in standing water in your landscape, native plants to use in wet places, and Calvert rain gardens to visit. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, March 27 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – TWEENS (Zoom/Roll20). https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4930663. 2:00pm-5:00pm. Join our Dungeon Master (DM) to learn and play this magical and exciting role playing game (RPG)! The DM will bring prepared characters so all you need to do bring is yourself! Registration required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 31 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783336. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 31 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids . https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4783290. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 31 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults . https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4746011. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, March 31 2021: Why Do We Have Pets? History of Pets and Pet Parade! (Zoom) . https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4890736. 6:00pm-7:00pm. Have you ever wondered why humans have pets? Or why we choose dogs to live in our homes and not wolves? Join us for a brief presentation about the history of pets and then stay for a PARADE OF PETS! Registrants are invited to show and tell briefly about their pet or a pet that they would like to have. Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

