Maryland providers have administered 1,394,725 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 94.7% of all first doses received from the federal government. The state is averaging 35,065 shots per day. In addition, 42.4% of all Marylanders ages 65 and over have been vaccinated.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

By the end of March, the state will have at least one mass vaccination site open in each region of the state that is capable of administering thousands of shots per day. Text ‘MdReady’ to 898-211 for updates on when appointments become available.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND: The state will open the Southern Maryland mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium on Thursday, March 4—one week ahead of schedule.

EASTERN SHORE: The Eastern Shore mass vaccination site at Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury will open no later than Thursday, March 18. Tidal Health will serve as the site’s clinical partner.

WESTERN MARYLAND: The governor announced yesterday that the Western Maryland mass vaccination site will be located at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets and will open by the end of the month. Meritus Hospital will serve as the clinical partner.

BALTIMORE CITY: The governor announced that the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site will ramp up ahead of schedule this week to 2,000 shots per day. The Baltimore Convention Center site will focus on underserved populations, and ramp up to more than 1,000 shots per day.

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION: The mass vaccination site at Six Flags America will double its rate of vaccination from 2,000 doses to more than 4,000 doses administered per day.

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of its vaccine distribution plan, prioritizing all residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Click here to see if you’re eligible.

More than 270 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov , a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and supply remains very limited.



Vaccinations are by appointment only, and supply remains very limited. A telephone-based support line is available for residents without Internet access who require assistance finding providers and making appointments for mass vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

