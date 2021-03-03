The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest. Photographers, novice or professional, can enter for the chance to win cash, park passes, and other great prizes.

Winning entries will be posted online, featured in an issue of the seasonal Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and placed in the 2022 wall calendar.

About 2,500 photos were submitted by 475 photographers in the 2020 contest.

Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, and wildlife. A panel of judges will choose first, second, and third place winners for each of the four seasons; from among the first-place winners, an overall grand prize winner will be awarded. Social media users will also be able to select a “Fan Favorite” via the department’s Facebook page.

Photographers may submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each between now and Aug. 5, 2021. All photos must be original and unpublished. The contest is open to residents and visitors alike, but only photos of Maryland will qualify to win.

The best overall photo receives a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a complimentary magazine subscription, and five copies of the 2022 calendar. First, second, and third place winners also receive prizes. Visit the Photo Contest web page to see contest rules and how to submit your entry.

