(WALDORF, MD, March 3, 2021) — The Waldorf branch of C&F Mortgage Corporation recently donated $3,050 to Hospice of Charles County, a Hospice of the Chesapeake affiliate.

Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady and Director of Advancement and Volunteer Services Chris Wilson paid a visit to the branch on Feb. 26 to accept the check from Branch Manager Tim Murphy with gratitude.

“When a business like C & F Mortgage Corporation decides to give so generously to our organization, it is not only a financial boost, but an affirmation of our Charles County team’s hard work and commitment to provide the kind of end-of-life care so many Charles County families need,” Brady said.

C & F Mortgage Corporation Waldorf Branch Manager Tim Murphy, center, presents a check for $3,050 to Hospice of Charles County, a Hospice of the Chesapeake affiliate. The nonprofit’s Director of Advancement and Volunteer Services Chris Wilson, left, and President and CEO Mike Brady, right, accept the donation with gratitude.

“Hospice of Charles County does great work for our community and I am proud to make this donation,” Murphy said. “I am looking forward to more involvement with the organization.” He also challenged other mortgage and title companies to join his team in supporting Hospice of Charles County.

