ARLINGTON, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team fell this afternoon (Feb. 3) in the first match of their spring season. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seahawks will play six games this spring to make up for their lack of season in the fall. A second-half goal led to Marymount’s victory with a final score of 0-1.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – 0, Marymount – 1

How it Started

The Saints and Seahawks both were able to get four shots off in the first half. St. Mary’s College showed great defensive tenacity early in the match defending three shots towards the cage, one after another. Soon after, Lauren Giron and Gabby Manning both got shots off for the Seahawks, which landed a touch wide of the goal.

and both got shots off for the Seahawks, which landed a touch wide of the goal. Giron and Manning were the Seahawks’ main offensive threats both, tallying two shots each in the first half. The match-up entered half-time with a score of 0-0. The Seahawks had three corner kick opportunities, while the Saints had zero.

St. Mary’s College was able to knock off five shots in the second half. Manning, Lauren Baker , and Hannah Spinks each had one that went wide. While Megan Tazza and Mackenzie Ellis also contributed one each that were both saved. In the 53rd minute, Marymount was able to find the back of the net from a shot by Laney Placido.

and each had one that went wide. While and also contributed one each that were both saved. In the 53rd minute, Marymount was able to find the back of the net from a shot by Laney Placido. This lit a fire under the Seahawks who then fired off five more shots in the half. Spinks was the last to shoot for St. Mary’s College at 89th minute. The Seahawks played a hard-fought game to start off their season.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Manning led the team in shots with four total. Giron added two shots total this afternoon alongside Baker and Tazza adding one apiece.

Up Next for the Seahawks

March 6 at Southern Virginia University | 2:00 PM | Knight Stadium

