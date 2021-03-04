SOLOMONS, MD – March 4, 2021 – The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) announces its Spring 2021 virtual lecture series: “Maryland in the Age of Sail.” Join Mark Wilkins, CMM Curator of Maritime History, as he explores topics ranging from European influences to the tobacco trade, to the Civil War on the Chesapeake and more, through the 20th century. Lectures begin at 5 p.m. and take place via ZOOM. A link to each lecture will be posted on www.calvertmarinemuseum.com . This seven-week series is free and open to the public.

European Expansionism, 1095-1500

Thursday, March 11

Investigate the need for European nations to explore the oceans and seas of the world. Due to shrinking internal commerce, sea traders ventured far and wide to import new goods to their native lands—infusing their economies with exotic goods from faraway places.

Wooden Shipbuilding — A Brief Overview of Influences on the Ocean-going Sailing Ship

Thursday, March 25

Discuss and explore the design evolution of the ocean-going sailing vessel, enabling explorers to find America and eventually Maryland.

The American Revolution and the Bay

Thursday, April 8

What role did the Chesapeake Bay play in the War for Independence? This talk will explore the tactical and strategic importance of the bay during the Revolutionary War, including important battles and associated naval engagements and strategies.

The Tobacco Trade

Thursday, April 22

Trace the evolution of the tobacco trade, first in Virginia then in Maryland. Find out why this commodity was so important and lucrative to global commerce.

Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay

Thursday, May 6

Before and after the advent of railroads the water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers. The Chesapeake Bay connected towns such as Richmond, Alexandria, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Annapolis, Norfolk, and countless smaller towns. Consider the evolution of transportation on the ‘watery highways’ of the bay.

Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland

Thursday, May 20

Chronicle the transition from the sailing Navy to one made of iron. See why the bay was so important during the Civil War, and discover ways Confederate raiders tried to out-smart the Union blockade of the eastern seaboard.

Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing

Thursday, June 3

Many types of watercraft were developed for use on the Chesapeake Bay. Learn about the design, construction, and history of skipjacks, bugeyes, draketails, and crabbing skiffs, as well as some lesser-known vessels that have worked the bay.

For more information regarding “Maryland in the Age of Sail”, please contact 410-326-2042, ext. 8046 or email Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov .

