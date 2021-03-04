ARLINGTON, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (0-1) traveled to Marymount University to take on the Saints (1-0) on Wednesday (Mar. 3) evening. The Seahawks dropped their season opener to the Saints by a final score of 1-0.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Marymount – 1

How It Happened

The first half of action and the entire contest was evenly matched with neither team showing a clear advantage over the other. The Seahawks held the advantage in shots with nine compared to the Saints five, while both St. Mary’s College and Marymount earned two corner kicks each. Neither team could find the back of the net in the first half of play and headed into halftime tied at zero. Marymount was charged with three yellow cards in the first half.

After two more yellow cards charged to Marymount to open up the second half, the Saints were able to break the scoreless tie with a goal in the 61st minute. The Seahawks struggled to find scoring opportunities in the final half, registering three shots and one corner kick. The game stayed chippy for the remainder of the contest as Marymount was charged with their sixth yellow card, while St. Mary’s College was hit with their first two to end the game.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks were held scoreless, but Isaac Ekobo and Luke Duswalt led the team with two shots and one shot on goal each. Matthew Kopsidas and Liam Delone-Bellsey each played 45 minutes in goal. Delone-Bellsey collected three saves, while Kopsidas recorded one.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 6 at Southern Virginia | 5 PM | Knight Stadium

