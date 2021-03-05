Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling, lll (District 1) is hosting a “Farmers Feeding Charles County” on Saturday, March 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Eva Turner Elementary School (3155 John Hanson Road, Waldorf). A limited supply of seasonal products are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients must be a Charles County resident

Distribution is on a drive-through distribution with recipe cards provided by the University of Maryland Extension to help residents prepare the perfect meal. Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov for additional “Farmers Feeding Charles County” events.

For more information or if you are interested in volunteering, providing donations, or becoming a sponsor for upcoming events, call 301-645- 0558 or email BowlingG@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

