The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) invites the public to join in welcoming poets Daisy Zamora and George Evans as its Connections Literary Series guests March 18 for an afternoon of readings and discussion on Zoom. The 1 p.m. virtual event is free.

Daisy Zamora is the author of numerous poetry books in Spanish, a collection of political essays, and she edited the first comprehensive anthology of Nicaraguan women poets published in Latin America. Her latest poetry collection, La Violenta Espuma, was published in 2018 by Visor Libros (Spain). Her essays, articles, and translations have been widely published, and her poetry appears in anthologies in 30 languages, including the Oxford Book of Latin American Poetry. Bilingual collections of her work in England and the U.S. include The Violent Foam (Curbstone Press) and Riverbed of Memory (City Lights Books). She was a combatant for the Sandinista National Liberation Front during the Nicaraguan Revolution, and the voice of clandestine Radio Sandino. After the triumph of the revolution she became Vice Minister of Culture. She has given poetry readings and lectures throughout the world, including many venues in the U.S.

George Evans is the author of poetry collections published in the US, UK, and Latin America, including The New World (Curbstone Press), Sudden Dreams (Coffee House Press), and the bilingual Espejo de la Tiera/Earth’s Mirror (Colección Casa de Poesía, San José, Costa Rica). His poetry, fiction, essays, and translations have appeared widely in magazines and anthologies throughout the U.S., and in Australia, England, Ireland, France, Japan, Mexico, Nicaragua and Viet Nam. From 1984 to 2000, he was the founder, editor and director of Streetfare Journal, a national nonprofit public art and literature project that published and displayed contemporary world poetry, art, and photography posters on 14,000 buses to an audience of 10 million readers a day in 15 U.S. cities. He is also the editor of Charles Olson & Cid Corman: Complete Correspondence (National Poetry Foundation, University of Maine); translator of The Violent Foam: New and Selected Poems (Curbstone Press), by Nicaraguan poet Daisy Zamora; and co-translator, with Nguyen Qui Duc, of a collection by Vietnamese poet Huu Thinh, The Time Tree (Curbstone Press).

