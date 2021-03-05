Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz visited the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Velocity Center today as part of her tour through the Town of Indian Head to see first-hand a number of successful economic development initiatives that showcase the power of partnerships between the town, local developers, the U.S. Navy and CSM.

CSM celebrated the completion of the Velocity Center with a ribbon cutting and a procession of praise and congratulations last fall when CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy described the Velocity Center as “one giant professional playground for innovation.” The Velocity Center is also a place where Navy scientists and industry leaders can interact with students, have a place to tinker or conduct unclassified research and be a place where the community can have access to CSM courses.

“The CSM Velocity Center is a catalyst for the economic revitalization of the Town of Indian Head,” Murphy said at the ribbon cutting. “Located in an Opportunity Zone, the Velocity Center will not only support revitalization, but enhance regional economic mobility. Charles County through the Economic Development Department has committed $100,000 per year for three years for programming efforts at the CSM Velocity Center through 2022. We are grateful for that commitment.”

The center is approximately 13,000 square feet, is located right outside of the Naval Surface Warfare Center and aligns with the strategic plans of the region’s naval bases, as well as state and local economic development plans. To launch the $2.2 million project, CSM was awarded $500,000 as one of three academic recipients of the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Maryland E-Nnovation Initiative.

Schulz said the Velocity Center was “absolutely fantastic.”

Joining Schulz and Murphy for the Velocity Center leg of the tour were Charles County Commissioner Thomasina Coates, Department of Commerce Regional Manager Steve Wall, United States Bomb Technician Association Executive Director Sean Dennis and GS Proctor Associate Michelle Goodwin.

Like this: Like Loading...