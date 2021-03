Help us celebrate our favorite museum mammal – the North American river otter! Learn otterly terrific facts at learning stations throughout the museum and take home a craft kit. Join our otter mascot for fun activities, outside, at the Corbin Nature Pavilion. Dance “The Swim” at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Listen to “Who Loves Water” read aloud at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Don’t forget to visit Chumley, Calvert, and Chessie Grace along the way! All activities included with museum admission.

Saturday, March 27 – OtterMania!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

