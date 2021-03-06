UPDATE March 6, 2021: On March 5, 2021, at 7:02 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision with CPR in progress, in the 43700 block of St. Andrews Church Road, in the area of Sandra Lane, in California. Deputies arrived on scene and located three vehicles involved in the collision. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Luaryn Kate Donley, age 22 of Harwood, was traveling south on St. Andrews Church Road when she came upon a 2014 Kia Soul, that was braking to make a turn. Donley swerved to the left, striking the back of the Kia, and then crossed the centerline, striking a 2006 Chrysler 300 head-on that was traveling northbound. Donley and a passenger, Sara Marie Tippett, age 20 of California, were ejected from the vehicle.

Donley and a third passenger in the Chevrolet, Amber Marie Weaver, age 21 of Prince Frederick, were flown to area trauma centers for treatment. Tippett was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel. The operator of the Kia, Emily Thompson Kutcha, age 28 of Lexington Park, did not report any incapacitating injuries and was not transported for medical treatment. The operator of the Chrysler, Ruben Gonzalez, age 55, and passenger Nadia Morales Montanez, age 57, both of Puerto Rico, were both transported via helicopter to area trauma centers for treatment.

The factors surrounding this collision remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision that has not provided a statement are asked to contact Corporal Rachael Roszell at (301) 475-4200 extension 78108 or by email at Rachael.Roszell@stmarysmd.com .

California, MD- At 7:03 p.m., the Leonardtown and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a serious motor vehicle crash on St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Indian Bridge Road.

Units report that one person has died as a result of the crash and that three patients are being flown to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has closed the area for crash reconstruction. Expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story..

