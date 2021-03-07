Noise Advisory for NSWC Dahlgren range testing, March 8-12, 2021:

NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing from March 8-12, 2021, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing requires a high volume of rounds fired at a rapid pace across several consecutive days. Test shots will produce continuous LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.Range Schedule for the week of March 6-12, 2021

Monday, March 8

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Shock Tube Road/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the northern “C” gate and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, March 9

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Shock Tube Road/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the northern “C” gate and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, March 10

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Thursday, March 11

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “K” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “J” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Friday, March 12

Testing at: PRTR River Operations/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

