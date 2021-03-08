ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (0-2) hosted the Washington College Shoremen (2-0) on Saturday (Mar. 6) to open up their 2021 season. The Seahawks dropped game one 11-7 and fell in game two 9-2.

How It Happened (Game One)

Washington College put up two runs in the second inning and another in the third to pull ahead of the Seahawks 3-0. The Seahawks tallied their first hits of the game in the fifth inning and took advantage of their runners on base when Jake Wood doubled to left field to bring home Derrick Booker and Connor Coursey . Next, Dillon Waters evened things up when he lined a single to left field to plate Wood.

The Shoremen took the lead once again with two runs in the top of the sixth for a 5-3 advantage. However, the Seahawks answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to even the score, 5-5. Sam James doubled to right field to push Brady Waters and Coursey across the plate.

After two scoreless innings, the Shoremen broke the game open in the ninth inning with six runs. St. Mary's College continued to battle in the final half inning as pinch hitter Brian Sanders singled to right center to bring home Joey Bryner and D. Waters.

Inside the Box Score (Game One)

Eight Seahawks tallied one hit from the plate in the contest, while Wood, Sanders, and James led the team with two RBI.

Mark Smith started on the mound for the Seahawks and threw six innings. The senior recorded five strikeouts and allowed four earned runs. Nick Testoni pitched in relief, allowing zero runs and tallying one strikeout in two innings pitched. Jake Sandridge came into the game in the ninth and allowed six runs.

As a team, the Seahawks notched seven hits compared to 11 from the Shoremen. Washington College showed their speed on base paths with seven stolen bases.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened (Game Two)

After two scoreless innings, the Shoremen broke the scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the third. Booker showed off his wheels when he hustled for a triple in the bottom half of the inning to score Sam Smith . The Seahawks trimmed the Shoremen lead to two when Andy Collins took advantage of a wild pitch and an error to make his way across the plate. This would be the last time the Seahawks would score in the game.

Washington College recorded five runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-2 advantage. St. Mary's College couldn't take advantage of their scoring opportunities for the remainder of the contest and fell 9-2.

Inside the Box Score (Game Two)

Six Seahawks recorded one hit each in the game, while Booker tallied the lone RBI. Tyson Johnson started the game on the mound for the Seahawks, recording four strikeouts and allowing five earned runs. Testoni, Jackson Edelman , and Connor Coursey pitched in relief.

The Seahawks and Shoremen finished deadlocked in hits with six each. Washington College stole six bases in the contest.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 13 vs. Marymount | 12 PM (DH) | Hawk’s Nest

