Prince Frederick, MD –

A Journey Through Grief is an 8-week program that will focus on each person’s unique journey through grief. The group will work through the book Understanding Your Grief and the Understanding Your Grief Journal.

Topics will include factors that make each persons’ grief unique, common thoughts and feelings while grieving, learning to treat yourself with compassion, and expressing thoughts and feelings through journaling. Sessions will be held on Wednesdays starting April 14 through May 19 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm. All sessions will meet on Zoom. There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. Pre-registration and payment are required. Register online at https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs

Grief 101 is a free virtual seminar that will focus on the grieving process. The seminar will be held on April 2, 2021 from 11:30 – 12:30 pm on Zoom. Pre-registration is required. Topics will include the grieving process, common misconceptions about grief, and coping skills. Please contact Trina Goffe, MA, Bereavement Coordinator, to register at tgoffe@calverthospice.org or 410-535-0892, ext. 2201.

To learn more about these programs or to register, contact Trina Goffe at (410) 535-0892, ext. 2201 or tgoffe@calverthospice.org. Download registration forms or register and pay online at: https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs

Like this: Like Loading...