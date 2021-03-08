The search for a new Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent officially launched today, March 5, as the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) opened the application process. Current Superintendent Kimberly Hill, Ed.D., announced earlier this year that she will retire on June 30.

Applicants should be an experienced instructional leader who has had success in improving all student achievement, who embraces technology and the challenges that come with a changing rural/suburban, economically and culturally diverse school system. A competitive salary and benefits package will be offered to the person who is offered the position, which starts July 1.

To access the application on the MABE website, click here. The application is also available at the CCPS website here or by calling MABE at 410-841-5414. To learn more information about the school system and the Superintendent position, click here .

For fast access to the webpage, it is linked under the Quick Links tab at the top of the website and in the What’s New section at the bottom of the homepage. The review of applications will begin as they are received with the deadline for first consideration set for April 12.

