Congratulations to the eight Calvert County Public Schools musicians for their acceptance into the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) 2021 All Eastern Honors Ensembles. Members were selected from 1,150 applicants from Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. The students participated in a virtual experience from March 4-6 that included keynote speakers, masterclasses and rehearsals. The concert will premiere on April 23 at 8:30 p.m. as part of the NAfME Eastern Division Virtual In-Service Conference.

Mixed Choir

Emily Brosofsky , Alto II, Huntingtown High School, Grade 12

Sarah Dudley , Soprano I, Huntingtown High School, Grade 11

Anna Kleist , Soprano I, Huntingtown High School, Grade 12

Kristen Prince , Alto I, Calvert High School, Grade 11

Christian Micah Taylor II, Bass, Calvert High School, Grade 11

Treble Choir

Caroline Annan , Soprano I, Calvert High School, Grade 11

Julie Camden , Soprano II, Huntingtown High, Grade 12

Hayley Jones, Soprano I, Huntingtown High, Grade 12

