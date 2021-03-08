On Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 10:12 p.m., the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department, along with other area fire companies responded to a structure fire on 5200 Rivers Edge Place, in Indian Head, MD.

Upon arrival, they discovered a vacant mansion with fire showing. Forty-two firefighters battled the blaze and had it under control in forty minutes. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

This is the second fire in roughly a year at the vacant property. The Fire Marshal’s preliminary report states the fire started in the Ballroom and was discovered by a neighbor. There were no injuries reported and the damage is estimated to be $100,000.00. The home is registered to LANWAN, LLC, a Maryland registered business.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

