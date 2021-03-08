BUENA VISTA, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-1) traveled to Southern Virginia University (1-3) to take on the Knights on Saturday (Mar. 6) evening. The Seahawks cruised to a 3-0 victory to pick up their first win of the season.

St. Mary’s College – 3, Southern Virginia – 0

How It Happened

The Seahawks outshot the Knights 8-4 in the first half of action and eventually found the back of the net in the 41st minute with a goal from Jason Caro . Lucca Mazzola fed a well-placed feed to Caro for the score. St. Mary’s College headed into halftime with a 1-0 lead. The Seahawks doubled the amount of shots the Knights recorded, 8-4.

St. Mary's College wasted little time to extend their lead to 2-0 with a goal from Isaac Ekobo. Less than four minutes later, Ekobo ripped another shot past the opposing goalkeeper to stretch the Seahawk lead to 3-0.

The Seahawk defensive unit limited the Knights to just three shots and zero corner kicks in the second half to capture the victory. Matthew Kopsidas collected a save on the lone shot on goal from the Knights in the final half.

Inside the Box Score

Ekobo led the Seahawks with goals on the night while Caro recorded one. Roshawn Panton and Ekobo paced the Seahawks with a team-best two shots on goal each.

In goal, Kopsidas collected four saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 13 vs. Southern Virginia | 6:15 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

