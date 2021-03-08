BUENA VISTA, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-1) traveled to Southern Virginia University (1-3) to take on the Knights on Saturday (Mar. 6) evening. The Seahawks cruised to a 3-0 victory to pick up their first win of the season.
St. Mary’s College – 3, Southern Virginia – 0
How It Happened
- The Seahawks outshot the Knights 8-4 in the first half of action and eventually found the back of the net in the 41st minute with a goal from Jason Caro. Lucca Mazzola fed a well-placed feed to Caro for the score. St. Mary’s College headed into halftime with a 1-0 lead. The Seahawks doubled the amount of shots the Knights recorded, 8-4.
- St. Mary’s College wasted little time to extend their lead to 2-0 with a goal from Isaac Ekobo. Less than four minutes later, Ekobo ripped another shot past the opposing goalkeeper to stretch the Seahawk lead to 3-0.
- The Seahawk defensive unit limited the Knights to just three shots and zero corner kicks in the second half to capture the victory. Matthew Kopsidas collected a save on the lone shot on goal from the Knights in the final half.
Inside the Box Score
- Ekobo led the Seahawks with goals on the night while Caro recorded one. Roshawn Panton and Ekobo paced the Seahawks with a team-best two shots on goal each.
- In goal, Kopsidas collected four saves.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Mar. 13 vs. Southern Virginia | 6:15 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium