BUENA VISTA, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team fell this evening on the road against Coast-To-Coast conference member, Southern Virginia University. The final score was 2-1 in the Knights’ favor.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – 1, Southern Virginia University – 2

How it Happened

The Seahawks started the match in an offensive stride, out-shooting the Knights five to three. For St. Mary’s College, Lauren Baker and Ashley Yurich both tallied one shot apiece. Haley Bullis added two shots, one ended in the Seahawks’ first goal of the afternoon. Bullis is a senior forward for the Seahawks and perfectly placed her shot giving her the first goal of the season.

both fired off shots early in the second half. The Seahawks hit an offensive stride late in the second half, firing off three shots in the final three minutes of the game. Mary Quinn , Megan Tazza , and Maddie Schwarz all contributed one shot apiece. Unfortunately, none of them fell and the Knights walked away victorious.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks outshot the Knights 10-7 this afternoon. Bullis led the team in shots with four total. Six other Seahawks contributed one shot each.

Southern Virginia’s goalkeeper, Alyssa Trueman totaled five saves this afternoon, while Gabby Manning had one for the Seahawks.

Up Next for Seahawks

March 13 vs. Southern Virginia | 2:00 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

