Help improve Charles County’s waterways and combat litter by volunteering in the Potomac River Watershed Cleanup on Saturday, April 10. Volunteer opportunities range from collecting litter to leading and organizing a cleanup site. Charles County has nearly two dozen established sites.

Potomac River Watershed Cleanup

Saturday, April 10

9 a.m. to noon

www.potomaccleanup.org

This is an excellent opportunity for students and scouts to earn community service hours! The Potomac River Watershed Cleanup event will be held rain or shine.

For details, please call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division, at 301-932-3599 or visit CharlesCountyMD.gov/Cleanup for a list of events. Potomac River Watershed Cleanup is made possible with the support of the Charles County Board of Commissioners.

Like this: Like Loading...