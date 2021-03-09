La Plata, MD- Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) begins Phase 2 on Monday, March 22. Under Phase 2, more than 3,000 CCPS students return to their school for in-person learning four days a week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

To accommodate for in-person student arrival, the transition to classrooms, and a review of safety protocols, online learning schedules may be adjusted on Monday, March 22. A student’s first online class for March 22 may begin up to two hours later than normal. School principals and teachers will communicate any schedule changes to students and parents.

Transportation information, including bus stop times and locations, for Phase 2 students who need bus service should be updated in ParentVue early next week. The information will be posted under the Student Information tab on the desktop program. On the mobile app, transportation information is posted under the Student Info menu, under additional information located in the bottom right-hand corner.

Families can also review their child’s instructional choice indicated on the CCPS return to school parent survey in ParentVue under the Student Information/Student Info menus.

CCPS begins Phase 4 on Monday, April 19, and expects more than 5,000 additional students to return to schools for in-person instruction. Students returning under Phase 4 attend school in person two days a week – either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday – depending on the first letter of their last name. Phase 4 transportation information should be available for parents the week of April 12.

To accommodate for the additional in-person arrival of students returning in Phase 4, online learning schedules may be adjusted on Monday, April 19, and Thursday, April 22. A student’s first online class for April 19 and April 22 may begin up to two hours later than normal. School principals and teachers will communicate any schedule changes to students and parents.

Any student eligible for Phase 3 now falls under the Phase 4 schedule if they are returning to school. In Phase 4, students with the last name beginning with A-K attend school in person on Monday and Tuesday and complete virtual learning on Thursday and Friday. In Phase 4, students with the last name beginning with L-Z attend school in person on Thursday and Friday and complete virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday.

Once Phase 4 begins, any student attending school in person under Phase 2 still attends four days per week. Wednesdays remain asynchronous learning days for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Additionally, CCPS will still close for students and teachers for spring break. Spring break is April 2-9. No instruction, whether in person or virtual, will take place during spring break. CCPS administrative offices are closed on April 2 for Good Friday and April 5 for Easter Monday. Schools reopen from spring break on April 12.

CCPS posts the most up-to-date information about the reopening of schools on its website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/road-to-reopening.

