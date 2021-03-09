More than 40 GIANT moving dinosaurs, including Triceratops, Parasaurolophus, Microraptor, T. rex, and many others, will fill the Plateau parking lot at National Harbor, and transform it into Dino Safari, fun and educational nearly 60-minute drive-thru dino experience with audio narration for the entire family from Thursday, March 18 through Sunday, April 11.

Tickets are priced per car, beginning at $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven individuals, and are available through Dino Safari. Demand has been unexpectedly high with sellouts anticipated. Advance purchase is strongly recommended.

Dino Safari takes audience members – in their vehicle – to “Pangea National Park,” for an up-close-and-personal journey with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. rex of North America to the giant amphibious Spinosaurus of Africa.

Dino Safari was created in consultation with paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson and features fact-based, educational content in addition to an exciting storyline. Kids and families are guided through the fictional “Pangea National Park” by an audio tour (available in both English and Spanish) that plays through each car’s audio system, featuring fun and friendly characters. Each vehicle is given a “Survival Pack” containing your passport to Pangea with a scavenger hunt and other fun surprises for a more interactive experience.

On the Dino Safari adventure, audience members will learn through an audio narrator how dinosaurs evolved, where they called home, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved. Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and audience members may have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life! So, buckle up for the adventure of a lifetime in this socially-distanced experience, and the perfect family spring break staycation activity.

“We’re so excited to welcome this unique, educational and entertaining experience to National Harbor,” said Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing at National Harbor. “Dino Safari offers a safe, fun and interactive event that will thrill young and old alike. It’s the perfect outdoor, socially-distanced attraction for our region, our residents and our many visitors.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing this safe and fun experience to families into the Washington, DC, area, particularly in light of the many challenges everyone has faced over the last year,” said Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, producer of Dino Safari. “Our animatronic dinosaurs transport visitors to a land of prehistoric proportions! We know that this is going to be one of the best ways for families to enjoy their spring break!”

LOCATION:

The Plateau at National Harbor

Located at the Intersection of National Harbor Blvd. & Waterfront St. National Harbor, MD 20745

