ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball member Gary Grant has been selected as the February Seahawk of the Month, the SMCM Athletic Department announced today (Mar. 8).

The Department of Athletics & Recreation executive team selects the Seahawk of the Month award recipient each month.

In the two official games that the Seahawks played in February, Grant led the Seahawks in scoring by averaging 19 points per game. The sophomore forward also tied for the team lead in rebounds with six per game. Additionally, the Washington, D.C. native recorded two assists and two steals in the month. The Seahawk men’s basketball team finished 1-1 in the month of February.

February Seahawk of the Month Honor Roll

Women’s Basketball – Karon Williams

2020-21 Seahawks of the Month

January – Karon Williams, Women’s Basketball

