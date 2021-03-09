Dover, Del. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-1, 0-0 C2C) traveled to Delaware State University (4-1, 0-0 MEAC) for their first match since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Friday night (Mar. 5). The Seahawks dropped the match to the Division I foe by a final score of 3-0.
St. Mary’s College – 0 Delaware State University – 3
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College started the match hot and jumped out to a 2-1 lead over the Hornets. Delaware State responded with 14 straight points to make it 15-2 in favor of the Hornets. The Seahawks could not recover from that deficit and ultimately lost the first set 25-9.
- In the second set the Seahawks and Hornets got off to an almost even start as St. Mary’s College found themselves only trailing 5-3 early. Unfortunately, that was the closest the Seahawks could keep the score and they eventually dropped the set 25-13.
- Delaware State had their best start of the night come in the third and final set by racing out to a 6-0 start and they continued that start until the Seahawks found themselves trailing 15-5. St. Mary’s College continued to battle but dropped the third and final set 25-12.
Inside the Box Score
- Chanel Lucas started her year out by leading the Seahawks in kills against Delaware State by recording six on the night. First-year Meghan Stevens was second in kills for the Seahawks as she recorded four.
- Nicole Gibson started off her career by leading the Seahawks in assists with 10 on the night.
- Gibson also managed to lead St. Mary’s with five digs against the Hornets. Ashley Welch was second on the team with four digs.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Mar. 18 vs Southern Virginia University | 4:00 P.M. | Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena