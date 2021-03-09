Dover, Del. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-1, 0-0 C2C) traveled to Delaware State University (4-1, 0-0 MEAC) for their first match since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Friday night (Mar. 5). The Seahawks dropped the match to the Division I foe by a final score of 3-0.

St. Mary’s College – 0 Delaware State University – 3

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College started the match hot and jumped out to a 2-1 lead over the Hornets. Delaware State responded with 14 straight points to make it 15-2 in favor of the Hornets. The Seahawks could not recover from that deficit and ultimately lost the first set 25-9.

In the second set the Seahawks and Hornets got off to an almost even start as St. Mary’s College found themselves only trailing 5-3 early. Unfortunately, that was the closest the Seahawks could keep the score and they eventually dropped the set 25-13.

Delaware State had their best start of the night come in the third and final set by racing out to a 6-0 start and they continued that start until the Seahawks found themselves trailing 15-5. St. Mary’s College continued to battle but dropped the third and final set 25-12.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Chanel Lucas started her year out by leading the Seahawks in kills against Delaware State by recording six on the night. First-year Meghan Stevens was second in kills for the Seahawks as she recorded four.

Nicole Gibson started off her career by leading the Seahawks in assists with 10 on the night.

started off her career by leading the Seahawks in assists with 10 on the night. Gibson also managed to lead St. Mary’s with five digs against the Hornets. Ashley Welch was second on the team with four digs.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 18 vs Southern Virginia University | 4:00 P.M. | Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena

