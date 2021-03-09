GRAND LAKE, Colo. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse broke into the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Coaches Poll this week, coming in as the 25th ranked team in NCAA Division III.

The Seahawks are currently 1-0 and began their season with a thrilling 9-8 double-overtime victory over the previously 25th ranked Shenandoah Hornets. St. Mary’s College stormed back to score six unanswered goals including the game-winner in overtime with a goal from Lily Davison .

Middlebury College retained the top ranking in this week’s Division III Coaches Poll, with 24 of 25 first-place votes. Franklin & Marshall, Tufts, Washington, and Lee, and Gettysburg round out the top five teams, who all have yet to compete this season. To view the full rankings this week, click here.

The Seahawk women’s lacrosse team will be back in action on Wednesday, Mar. 10 when they host Lynchburg at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. Opening draw is set for 4 PM.

