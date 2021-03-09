Man’s best friend plays an important part in the lives of their owners. Dog owners should make sure that their pups are well nurtured. They can nurture them by taking them for walks, regular checkups at the vet, feed them, and give them delicious CBD doggy treats .

What Is CBD Treats for Dogs?

Cannabidiol (CBD) comes from the cannabis plant. The plant is believed to help with quite a few medical conditions like depression and chronic pain. Just like humans, our four-legged friends have anxiety and pain from time to time. There haven’t been a lot of studies on the usages of cannabidiol products in animals. Many pet owners however have used this product and reported positive results in their four-legged friends.

Benefits CBD Treats Have on Dogs

The question often arises: Why should I use CBD goodies for my four-legged friend? The truth of the matter is, there are many benefits your pup can get by eating this product. Here is a list of some of the conditions the cannabidiol can treat and prevent:

ANXIETY

There are a lot of factors that can easily trigger a dog into becoming anxious. Factors like: thunder, a new environment, unfamiliar sounds, and especially fireworks.

It is easy to notice when your pup becomes anxious. When your four-legged friend starts panting, barking excessively or whining try giving it a cannabidiol cookie to help calm them down. The pup should calm down within an hour after consuming the cannabidiol. Learn more about dog anxiety here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlUvDmTC-Q8&feature=emb_title .

PAIN AND INFLAMMATION RELIEF

Cannabidiol has components that help to reduce inflammation and pain discomforts. When given the CBD treats to our pups the effect will kick in within an hour or less. When the dog suffers from slightly worse pain, like mobility or joint pain, the CBD treats may take a few weeks before it starts working.

The delicious nibble for pets can even help cure more serious pains like arthritis, joint pain, and hip dislocations.

EATING PATTERNS

Have you noticed your mutt changed its taste in food? There will always be a reason why your mutt won’t eat. Reasons for loss of appetite can stretch from being very minor to more serious. Minor reasons why your mutt won’t eat can be nausea, or stress, and anxiety. The cannabidiol cookies or other goodies can however treat and restore the pup’s appetite in record time.

Read this for a few more ways you can ease your pup’s anxiety.

Cannabidiol doggy treats help to prevent your hound from getting nauseous because it works with the serotonin receptors which lessen the unwanted nauseous feelings. Once their stomachs have settled their appetite will return and they will be able to eat again.

ITCHY SKIN AND SCRATCHING

A hound who suffers from excessive itching and scratching is not uncommon. Itchiness and extreme scratching can cause your mutt to have irritated skin and painful spots. The good news is that even this can be cured thanks to the tasty CBD nibbles. It helps to calm the nerves and thus helps to break the cycle of the skin becoming itchier which leads to more scratching.

Is It Safe To Give This Product To My Hound?

Studies on cannabidiol in pets are still limited however in 2017 the World Health Organization reported that the product is not only safe to use, but also well received and appreciated in our pets.

How Often Should I Give My Dog CBD Treat?

Dog owners often ask about the CBD dosages when it comes to treating their pups. The dosages will always depend on the weight of the dog, how serious its condition is, and what the pup already ate that day. The most appropriate rule is 1 to 3mg of CBD per 10lbs pup. To put it simpler: A 30lb dog can start off with 3mg of CBD treats and later move up to 9mg.

From all the information provided and testimonies from pet owners, using CBD treats for your mutt can have positive and lasting effects. If you are unsure about using this product, speak to your veterinarian to help you choose the most suitable product.

