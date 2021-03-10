ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team recently completed a wall ball fundraising challenge for the One Love Foundation and raised $1,245 in donations. The fundraising challenge was completed in the month of February.

“The One Love Foundation’s mission is something that is very close to our heart as a women’s lacrosse program,” said head women’s lacrosse coach Erin McDonnell . “The thought of joining in on this initiative was made without hesitation. We strive to do our part as ambassadors for the foundation to spread awareness of dating violence every chance we get. We hope that the money raised and the wall ball challenge that was completed accomplished this goal!”

Each women’s lacrosse student-athlete created a fundraising page that they shared to help promote the One Love mission and collect donations. In order to earn donations, the Seahawks had to update their pages each week with the amount of wall ball repetitions they completed. In all, the Seahawk women’s lacrosse team completed 17,360 wall ball repetitions to raise $1,245. The total surpassed their initial goal of $1,000 for the month.

About One Love

One Love educates young people about healthy and unhealthy relationships, empowering them to identify and avoid abuse and learn how to love better.

We engage young people with powerful films and honest conversation. Through our workshops and peer-to-peer discussions, One Love offers a framework that helps students spread our message online and in their communities.

One Love was founded in honor of Yeardley Love: A young woman who tragically lost her life at 22. Her death was completely preventable. Our mission is to make sure that it doesn’t happen to others.

Visit the One Love website to learn more.

