LEONARDTOWN, MD – For the first time since early 2020, St. Mary’s County was represented at a Maryland gymnastics team competition; the United States Association of Gymnastics (USAG) team was made up of 13 athletes from Levels 2-9 and Xcel Silver, Gold & Platinum teams.

The athletes competed at the Win-Win Gymnastics Cupid’s Challenge Meet in Odenton, Maryland, the last weekend in February, competing in the vault, bars, beam, and floor events. The virtual event was live-streamed so spectators could watch from home and adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols keeping both gymnasts and coaches safe.

Xcel Gold came away from the meet earning the 2nd Place Team award. St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud to announce that all 13 gymnasts competed well enough to qualify for the State meets for their respective levels this April and May. State competition will also be held in a virtual format this year.

“We are extremely proud of all of our hard-working coaches and gymnasts that competed this past weekend and can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store,” said Arthur Shepherd, Director, St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Gymnastics, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/gymnastics or call us at 301-862-1462. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.

