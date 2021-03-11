The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) presents the Ward Virts Concert Series Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m. with a free streamed recital by mezzo-soprano Kristee Haney.

Praised as “darkly seductive” with a “smooth, rich tone,” Haney is quickly proving herself as an exciting young talent to watch. Her expansive and versatile repertoire encompasses everything from core baroque and romantic roles, to cutting edge contemporary operas.

Haney recently joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera for productions of Janá?ek’s Jen?fa and Massenet’s Werther. She also performed with the New York City Opera for North American and European tours of Bizet’s Carmen and in the American premiere of Wuorinen’s Brokeback Mountain as Mrs. Beers.

The Ward Virts Concert Series celebrates the life and talent of Ward Virts, a talented Southern Maryland pianist who died suddenly in 1993. A group of Ward’s friends and classmates conceived the Ward Virts Piano Project to bring the love of life, beauty and music that Ward embodied to a new generation of Southern Maryland students, performers and appreciative audiences. Through the years, many of the visiting concert series’ musicians performed on the world-class handcrafted Bosendorfer Grand Piano, a gift to CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus from the Ward Virts Piano Project.

The CSM Ward Virts Concert Series is presented by sponsors CSM Foundation, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Virts, and Stovy and Anne Brown. The series is also supported by the Arts Council of Calvert County and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Tune into CSMDTube, CSM’s YouTube channel, on March 14, any time after 3 p.m., by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/user/CSMDTube.

