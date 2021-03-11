California, MD- On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at approximately 5:04 p.m. area volunteer fire departments responded to a large brush fire in Myrtle Point Park; California, MD. Units report the fire was under control at 7 p.m. and units cleared the scene around 8 pm. No injuries were reported with the incident.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation and will release a preliminary report at a future time.

Myrtle Point Park is a 192-acre park owned by St. Mary’s County. It has a nearly two-mile strip of shoreline on the Patuxent River, along with picnic tables, informal canoe/kayak launching, three miles of hiking trails, parking, and portable restroom facilities.

The Park contains numerous historic sites, some dating back more than 9,000 years.

