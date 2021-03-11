ASHLAND, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (1-2) traveled to Randolph-Macon College to take on the Yellow Jackets (1-1) in non-conference action on Wednesday (Mar. 10) night. The Seahawks were edged by the Yellow Jackets 12-10.

St. Mary’s College – 10, Randolph-Macon College – 12

How It Happened

Randolph-Macon tallied the first goal in just 32 seconds to start the game to grab the early lead. St. Mary’s College answered with back-to-back goals with scores from Abe Hubbard and Jeremi ah Clemmer to take a 2-1 advantage. The Seahawks and Yellow Jackets traded goals for the remainder of the first quarter and the Seahawks held a 4-3 lead heading into the second frame. Dominic Venanzi and Clemmer recorded the last two goals of the opening quarter for the Seahawks.

The Yellow Jackets started the second stanza strong with a two-goal run to retake the lead, 5-4. The Seahawks tied the game once again by taking advantage of their extra-man-opportunity when Hubbard scored off an assist from Jack Brocato. After another Yellow Jacket goal, Hubbard tied the contest up at six with his third goal of the game.

Both defenses buckled down in the third quarter as only three total goals were scored in the stanza. St. Mary’s College notched their lone score of the quarter with Hubbard’s fourth goal. From there, the Seahawks struggled to find offensive opportunities and were held scoreless for the remainder of the third frame. Randolph-Macon found the back of the net twice in the third quarter to take an 8-7 lead.

Randolph-Macon took their largest lead of the game with back-to-back goals to open up the fourth quarter. Trailing 10-7, the Seahawks responded with a two-goal run to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to one. Venanzi and Ben Claffee ripped shots into the back of the cage in the run. Randolph-Macon added another score to extend their lead to 11-9, but the Seahawks once again answered with a goal from Jude Brown with 5:54 remaining. The Yellow Jackets tacked on another goal and the Seahawks failed to find the back of the net in the final four minutes of play.

Inside the Box Score

Hubbard led the Seahawks one the offensive end with four goals and two assists. Clemmer followed with four points, tallying two goals and two assists.

On the defensive side of the field, Kyrle Preis and Reece Small caused one turnover each. Mitch Boudreau collected a team-best seven ground balls.

Jack Averna led the Yellow Jackets with three goals and one assist.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 19 vs. Colorado College | 3 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

