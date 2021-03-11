WINCHESTER, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (0-1) traveled to Shenandoah University this afternoon (Mar. 10) to battle the Hornets for their first match of the 2021 season. This is the first time the two teams have met in ten years. The final score was 4-5 in the Hornets’ favor.

St. Mary’s College – 4, Shenandoah – 5

Doubles

Shenandoah led over St. Mary’s College in doubles matches 2-1. In the third match, Keawe S. Johnson and Liam Pratt edged the Hornets 8-0. Sam Sheats and Kier Nacua held their own against Shendoah’s Darian Diaz and Aidan Steinly, tallying 5-8.

Singles

Late in the singles matches, the Seahawks found their stride. Nacua fell in the first set to Brenton Baugh but rallied in the second set, 7-6. Entering the third set Nacua sealed his victory, 1-0.

Johnson held his own in singles against Steinly for Shenandoah, winning both sets. Finally, Pratt showed his endurance against Will Sides for the Hornets securing both sets with wins with ease.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 13 at Christopher Newport University | 11:00 AM | James T. and Sarah C. Eyre Courts

