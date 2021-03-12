La Plata, MD- Registration for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) kindergarten begins Monday, March 29. Maryland law requires students entering kindergarten to be five years old by Sept. 1 in the school year in which the child is registered. To register a child for kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year, a child must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021. All registrations must be completed through the CCPS online registration system.

At the time of registration, parents will need to know what elementary school their child is zoned to attend. School zones are based on a child’s physical home address. CCPS has a school locator program on its website. Parents can use the system to review the school zones for their address. School Locator is available on the CCPS website here.

Parents with students already enrolled in CCPS can register another child for school using an active ParentVue account. The ParentVue login page is posted on the CCPS website here. An Online Registration menu tab option is in the upper right-hand corner of ParentVue. Click on the Online Registration tab to begin kindergarten registration.

Parents new to the school system need to create a ParentVue account to register online and have a valid email address. Click here to create an account and start the registration process. New users must select the Create a New Account option.

The online registration process requires users to upload document copies and/or images of required documents. Once a registration is submitted by a parent, a CCPS staff member will review for required information and contact the parent if any information is missing.

All children entering CCPS must have the following information:

A physical examination by a physician or a certified practitioner. Physicals must be completed between nine months prior to and six months after entering school. Parents must also submit a copy of a health inventory signed by their doctor. The health inventory is posted online here .

. Proof of required immunizations against communicable diseases. A list of current required vaccines for children enrolled in school is posted on the CCPS website here .

. The child’s birth certificate or other acceptable proof of birth (passport/visa; physician’s certificate; baptismal or church certification; hospital certificate; or birth registration). If the child was born in Maryland, a copy of his/her birth certificate can be purchased from the Charles County Department of Health. Call 301-609-6900.

Two proofs of domicile (residency). A complete list of acceptable proofs of domicile is posted on the CCPS website.

Parents who need help in completing online kindergarten registration can email OLRsupport@ccboe.com or call their child’s school of enrollment. Registrations will not be accepted until Monday, March 29.

