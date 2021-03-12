College of Southern Maryland baseball head coach Aaron Michael recently announced the signings of two Class of 2021 recruits to the Hawks program.

Jake Holt from Dallastown Area Senior High School and Dallastown, Pennsylvania, and Hunter Rose from Century High School and Sykesville, Maryland, signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at CSM.

Here’s what Holt and Rose had to say about signing with CSM:

What ultimately made you decide to come play for head coach Aaron Michael and the Hawks at CSM?

Holt

“Before committing, CSM already ranked high on my list because of my plans to go into mechanical engineering and the attitude Aaron and the coaches had about their program, but what ultimately made me want to play for CSM was the campus. I love the outdoors and the water and with campus being so close to both, I knew this was where I wanted to go.”

Rose

“I ultimately decided on coming to CSM for several reasons. First, I felt that Coach Aaron and I had an instant connection. Our thoughts on the game of baseball are similar and I’m very excited to add to the program overall. Even though I could not have an onsite campus tour, I really liked the feel of the campus and that it is a little far from home – but not too far that my family can’t come see the team play. The fact that it’s not a large campus and it has my major interest is another plus.”

What are you most excited about coming to CSM?

Holt

“Being on the field was always the most important thing to me playing growing up, and being able to jump right in my first year at CSM and to make a difference definitely excites me the most.”

Rose

“I am most excited about meeting new people and playing college-level baseball.”

Have you been talking to any current players or fellow signees? If so, what have they said about you coming and joining the program?

Holt

“Shortly after committing to CSM, I was in contact with Michael Guy who’s taking a very similar path as me and he offered to answer any questions I had about the program or about the school in general. I thought it was very helpful of him to reach out to me to see if there were any questions I needed answered.”

Rose

“I had the opportunity to come watch an intersquad game in the fall, but unfortunately, with the pandemic, I have not had the opportunity to really meet any new players. I am really looking forward to getting to know the players in the fall.”

What role do you see yourself playing with the team? How do you think you will best be able to contribute to the team?

Holt

“Whenever anyone asks me what position I play after they learn I play baseball, I always answer catcher, but this previous summer especially, I bounced around from whatever position needed to be filled, and I played to the best of my abilities. I just wanted to keep myself somewhere on the field and I think that’s what I bring to the team – someone who loves to play the game and is willing to help out as best he can.”

Rose

“There is no “I” in team. My role will be whatever is needed to assist in the success of the team. I feel that some of my best qualities to add to the team are my speed, hitting, and my ability to think quick on the field both offensively and defensively.”

Anyone you would like to thank for helping you get to this point in your life?

Holt

“I want to thank my coaches, both travel and high school for getting me to a position in my life where I am able to continue my playing career into college. I want to thank my old hitting instructor Carmen Fusco for teaching me what it meant to be mentally tough and for teaching the humility of the game. Finally, I’d like to thank my parents for teaching me this game before anyone else and for their countless hours they sacrificed to get me to games, tournaments, and practices.”

Rose

“I would like to thank my parents for always guiding me to do what is best and helping me determine what is right and wrong. I would also like to thank my high school coach Chris Poe for helping me get to this point, as well as Coach Omar Enriquez, my 5-Star Mafia coach for seeing my potential and getting me connected to Coach Aaron and CSM.”

Here is what Michael had to say about both signees joining the program:

“Hunter and Jake both bring work ethic first and foremost, in addition to their skills on the field and experience playing higher level baseball. I feel comfortable knowing that they will come in and strive from day one to get better and make an impact for us on the field. Hunter brings speed, athleticism and a unique pitching delivery, while Jake brings a strong bat and stout defense.”

“My goal is to develop their game and help them move on to the next level while giving them a great college experience.”

Like this: Like Loading...