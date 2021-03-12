SOLOMONS, MD – March 11, 2021 – The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is a wonderful place to visit during Spring Break. Join us, April 1 – 5, for museum programming ranging from wildlife talks to the museum’s annual Fossil Egg Hunt!

This year, the Fossil Egg Hunt will take place in the museum’s outdoor spaces. Programming is included with museum admission. Since the museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system, participants should ensure their spots by registering at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .

Thursday, April 1 – Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake Blue Crabs

As the waters of the Chesapeake Bay warm-up, the native blue crabs emerge from their winter dormancy. Discover fun facts about Chesapeake blue crabs today at the museum and take home a blue crab craft kit with moveable claws. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Friday, April 2 – Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake Watershed

The Chesapeake watershed is enormous – covering an area of more than 64,000 square miles. Identify how human activities impact the watershed as you watch a demonstration about rainfall-runoff and learn how we can keep the waters of the bay in a healthy state. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Saturday, April 3 – Spring Break Programming: Fossil Egg Hunt (10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.)

Participate in our annual fossil egg hunt! Look for eggs with real fossils inside! Hidden in nooks and crannies along the boardwalk and Corbin Pavilion, each colorful egg will have a surprise inside! Participants will be given a container for egg collection and fossil identification guides; no baskets are needed (limit: 4 eggs per child)!

A take-home activity kit (ages 5+) allows you to “excavate” fossils from a matrix. Appropriate for ages 3 – 10. To correspond with timed entry, there will be an egg hunt at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Programming is included with museum admission.

Monday, April 5 – Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake Ospreys

One-quarter of all ospreys in the United States nest in the Chesapeake Bay region! These “fish hawks” arrive in spring and stay through the summer months. Discover more fun facts about these amazing birds today at the museum. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

